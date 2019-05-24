Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Mr. Robert L. Wedaman

JOHNSTON, S.C. – Mr Robert Leroy Wedaman, 79, of Johnston, son of the late Thomas Hayne Wedaman, Sr and Carolyn Holston Wedaman entered into rest on May 1, 2019.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 P.M. at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with internment of ashes in Mt. of Olives cemetery in Johnston. The Memorial Service is expected to last till 2 P.M. followed by a procession to Mt. of Olives for a short service at graveside.

Robert Wedaman was born in Edgefield, S.C. on July 29, 1939. He attended schools in Johnston and graduated from Johnston High School in 1960. He was active in Johnston Jaycees during the “Horse Show” Era and the South Carolina National Guard where he obtained the rank of E-5. He attended Spartanburg Junior College and graduated in 1962; after which he attended Erskine College for about 1 year.

Survivors include his youngest brother, Carroll F. Wedaman of Mason, Ohio, children of Carroll (Jennifer and Jonathan) and children of his oldest brother, Thomas, Jr (Michael, David and Sarah).

Robert is preceded in death by his parents: Tom and Carolyn Wedaman; and by two brothers:

Thomas, Jr and Kenneth Wayne.

