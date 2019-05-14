Notre Dame Revisited

By: Scott Cooper

April 24th, 2019

My March 29th, 2018 editorial to the Edgefield Advertiser was about Notre-Dame, how it was crumbling from within, and in my opinion was a potential symbol of the church at large.

Rather than re-printing last years editorial, I would encourage you to read the online version: http://www.edgefieldadvertiser.com/2018/03/notre-dame-at-risk-potential-symbolism/, prior to continuing with this weeks.

Monday April 15th, 2019 the world watched in horror as this heirloom to our Judeo-Christian faith, as well as centuries of history went up in flames. What has been interesting to watch, as well as encouraging, following this tragic event, is the outpouring of love for Notre-Dame coming from all sectors of our secular society, not merely those who adhere to the Judeo-Christian faith.

I would venture to say that even now, after all the publicity Notre-Dame received last week, that most global citizens don’t realize integral parts of its history. For example, the structure is not owned by any “church,” but rather the French Government. Or perhaps, that on October 10, 1793 the statue of Mother Mary was removed and replaced with a statue of the secular goddess “Reason.”

This “modern” change was a change from a theological worldview to a secular worldview, over 200 years ago. Many argue this change led to very different results between the American and the French Revolutions, both wars taking place during that era of change.

I could write more editorial, but I would rather encourage my friends who want to learn about the history of Notre Dame, and how it impacts the worldview’s at play today, to listen to last Tuesday April 16’s “Daily Briefing” from Albert Mohler. It can be found by going to this link: https://albertmohler.com/2019/04/16/briefing-4-16-19

In closing, I have written many times in this venue about the cold civil war we are facing, and how ultimately the conflicts we face are conflicts of worldview. It is my humble opinion that we will only prevent this cold civil war from boiling over, if our citizenry become passionate about understanding our history, and the conflicting worldviews at play. The source I listed above is a daily venue to help one’s personal effort in that process.

Here’s wishing you a productive week.