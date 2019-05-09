Three Road Related Deaths

Edgefield County Woman Dies in Head-on Collision

An Edgefield County woman died in a head-on collision in Saluda County, May 3, 2019. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Delphine Pickens Simpkins, 60, was driving a 2007 Pontiac west on Hwy 378 a little before 3:30 in the afternoon when she crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2015 Ford Truck head-on. Both Simpkins and the 28 year old driver of the truck were transported to Richland County Hospital. However, Simpkins later died at the hospital from her injuries. There was no further word on the other accident victim’s status at the time of this reporting. No charges are pending in this incident.

Bicyclist Killed in Accident at Sweetwater and Hwy 25

A North Augusta bicyclist was killed at the intersection of Sweetwater Road and Hwy 25 right outside of Edgefield County, May 3, 2019 at approximately 12:30 in the afternoon. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the cyclist was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet SUV as they were both traveling north on Hwy 25. The cyclist, identified as 63 year old Donald Appel, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma. There were no reported injuries to the 84 year old SUV driver. This incident is still under investigation.

Trenton Woman Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Ann Storey of Trenton died May 4, 2019 in a motorcycle accident on Hwy 39 in Wagner. According to the SC Highway Patrol, Storey was riding a 2004 Harley Davidson northbound at around 8:00 in the evening when she lost control of the bike, hit a curb, and crashed. Storey was not wearing a helmet. This incident is still under investigation by the SCHP.