Warm Sunshine Invited Crowds to the 36thAnnual festival

The 36thAnnual Peach Festival of Johnston was held on a day (May 4) of sunshine and activity that involved all ages, from the seniors such as Grand Marshal of the Parade, for whom there was a reception, to the youth who not only enjoyed the foods and fare of the festival, but were winners in the fishing contest.

The crowds not only enjoyed the offerings under the tents and in the vendor vehicles, but they were able to wander in and out of the stores that were open and engaging the public. It is a great event for vendors to bring their foods and items for sale, as well as opportunity for businesses of the area to show what they have to offer.

The reception for Mrs. Margaret Edwards, Grand Marshal for the parade, was inspirational and enjoyable. In her mid-nineties, and being celebrated for her years of teaching in the local public school system, It was reported that Mrs. Edwards walked into the reception with great ease. and it was noted that “She does not forget a thing”, said by Mrs. Betty Rhoden who was a helper at the event. All the Edwards family attended, including two sons, their wives and children.

This reception followed the parade and was the inspiration of Parade Chairman Roger Lamb and Andy Livingston after Mrs. Edward’s selection as Marshal.

