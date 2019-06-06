All American Summer Market on Saturday

Another big day coming to the Edgefield Square, the All American Summer Market this weekend, June 8. And this time the Cook-Off Contest is making Peach Cobbler for a $100.00 First Price.

Following upon Edgefield’s successful Farmers Market of May 15, this event will also offer vendors who are invited to decorate their booths for judging – a Vendor Booth Decoration Contest.

Children can look forward to Popsicles and a Bounce House, and live music will be heard around the Square. Lots to enjoy from 8:00-11:30 in the morning of June 8. See the ad page 14.