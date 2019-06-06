All American Summer Market on Saturday

All American Summer Market on Saturday

Another big day coming to the Edgefield Square, the All American Summer Market this weekend, June 8. And this time the Cook-Off Contest is making Peach Cobbler for a $100.00 First Price.

Following upon Edgefield’s successful Farmers Market of May 15, this event will also offer vendors who are invited to decorate their booths for judging – a Vendor Booth Decoration Contest.

Children can look forward to Popsicles and a Bounce House, and live music will be heard around the Square. Lots to enjoy from 8:00-11:30 in the morning of June 8.  See the ad page 14.

