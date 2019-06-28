Edgefield Farmers Market Report

Mr. Howard Bentley with his pineapple plant and lemon tree.

It was a slow week for the Farmers Market. Our vendors no sooner set up Thursday when the storm came through. Everyone was able to take down safely.

Saturday was very light on shoppers. The square was full of tourists headed for Buncombe, but very few stopped at the market. Eight vendors were able to set up, several calling out due to downed trees and powerlines.

Mr. Howard Bentley, of Tropicals of Trenton, had a good sale day. His pineapple plants and lemon trees flew off the trailer as soon as he showed up. He said he and his wife have been enjoying pineapple the last couple weeks as they become ready for harvest.

We expect market to be busy this week and invite everyone to come out and shop local. Submitted by Samantha McClure