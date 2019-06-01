EPA Sponsors Tour of Homes & Historic Places

Brooks-Tompkins Home

Blacksmith Shop & Pottersville, 7 Buncombe St. Homes

The Edgefield Preservation Association (EPA) is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the unique historic properties of Edgefield County, South Carolina, through education, communication, and community involvement.

As a part of this mission, the society is hosting “A Tour of Buncombe Street” on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, from 10:00 a. m. to 3:00 p. m. Just off the Courthouse Square, Buncombe Street is one of the most historic sections of the Town of Edgefield. Brimming with beautiful old homes and the majestic St. Mary’s Catholic Church, there will be so much for attendees to explore.

The tour will extend a mile from the Village Blacksmith Shop to Pottersville. The blacksmith shop was built in circa 1912 and has recently been purchased by Jake and Amy Jacobsen, who have extensively restored the shop to its original working condition. Pottersville was established in circa 1805 by Dr. Abner Landrum and is the birthplace of Edgefield Pottery. Also on tour is St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Cemetery. The church was built in 1858 from locally quarried granite and the cemetery is the final resting place for many of Edgefield’s notable citizens.

Homes on the tour include Halcyon Grove (the home of S. C. Governor Andrew Pickens), Willow Hill (built by A. B. Addison and now the site of Kemp Antiques), the Brook-Tompkins House (home of Whitfield and Preston Smith Brooks), Lily Cottage (better known as the Charlie Mathis house and known for its lovely flower gardens), Holmewood (the home of Francis Hugh Wardlaw, who drew up the Ordinance of Secession), the Mims House (built by Thomas John Adams and the home of the Mims family for over one hundred years), and Carroll Hill (built by James Parsons Carroll and has the only floating staircase in Edgefield).

This tour will be the first of its kind in Edgefield and will offer a unique experience to look inside a few of the very special places along Buncombe Street. Advance Tickets for the “Tour of Buncombe Street” are $20.00 per adult (children under 12 are free). Tickets at the door are $25.00. This is a walking/driving tour, but transportation will be available between the sites.

In addition, a Lunch Fundraiser will be held at the Tompkins Library from 11:30 a. m. to 1:00 p. m. Advance Tickets are $10.00 per person or $15.00 at the door. All tickets are available for purchase at the Tompkins Library (104 Courthouse Square).

All proceeds will benefit EPA projects, including Willowbrook Cemetery and the Edgefield Chain Gang Building and Cemetery Restoration.

A “Tour of Buncombe Street” will be fun and educational for the whole family. Tickets are on sale now at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield, SC. There is a limited quantity, so get your tickets today!! For more information, please contact Tonya Guy at 803-637-4010 or visit the OEDGS website at OEDGS.org.