Robert N. “Bob” Jolly – Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

Robert N. “Bob” Jolly, 83, husband of the late Ola Langley Jolly of Meeting St. Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Monday June 17, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC.

Mr. Jolly was a native of Mountain Rest, SC and was the son of the late Roy Nathaniel and Carrie Ritchie Jolly. He was a retired Forester for Champion International Paper Co. and a US Army Veteran.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Jolly, and Becky (Greg) Smith; three grandchildren, Carrie, Lily, and Jolly Smith.

Memorials may be made to Wardlaw Academy, 1296 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832 or Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.