Rodger Dale Burgess -Edgefield, SC

Rodger Dale Burgess, 58, husband of Janet Collins Burgess of Wigfall St., Edgefield, SC entered into rest Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Edgefield First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM before the service at the church.

Mr. Burgess was born in Wiesbaden, Germany and was the son of Annie Trull Burgess and the late Carl E. Burgess. He was retired from the S.C. Youth Post Challenge of Aiken, SC., U. S. Army Veteran, and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; one son, Jack (Katie) Burgess; one daughter, Heather Burgess; two grandchildren, Aubrey and Hunter; two brothers; and one sister. He was predeceased by one brother.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824 or Edgefield Veterans’ Memorial Park Fund, PO Box 30, Edgefield, SC 29824.

