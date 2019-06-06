Sarah Brownlee Fulmer – Johnston, SC

Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

Sarah Brownlee Fulmer, 92, wife of the late George O. Fulmer of Johnston, SC entered into rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, June 7, 2019 at Philippi Baptist Church Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Fulmer was born in Laurens County, SC and was the daughter of the late Bascom Kemper and Catherine Hollis Brownlee. She was a Homemaker and was of the Baptist Faith. The family would like to thank Saluda Nursing Center for their love and special care.

Survivors include two sisters; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Charles “Eddie” Hellems.

