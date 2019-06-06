Summer Reading & June Events at Local Libraries

Combat learning loss this summer by signing up for the summer reading program at your local library. Children and teens can lose up to three months of critical skills if they do not read over the summer. Kids and teens keep track of their reading activities over the summer and receive a prize at completion. Visit www.abbe-lib.orgor one of the two libraries in Edgefield County for more information.

Edgefield County Library: Family First Fridays; Friday, June 7 at 3:30 p.m. Build a better bond

between families and the community. Make a space wreath. Riverbanks on the Road; Wednesday June 12 at 10:30 a.m.. Animals in stars: A fun program about animal constellations! For rising 5k to 5thgrade. Porkchop Productions;Tues, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. Watch the play “Chicken Little.” For rising 5k to 5thgrade. Robots and Coding for Kids;Tuesday, June 25 @ 10:30 a.m.Explore coding and robotics with hands-on activities. Play and learn with little social robots that can read marker lines and colors as code. Registration is required. For rising 5k to 5thgraders, contact 803-637-4025 to register. Robots and Coding for Teens; Thurs, June 20 @ 6:30 p.m..Hands-on time with little robots that can read paper and screen based coding. Registration is required. For rising 6thto 12thgraders, contact 803-637-4025 to register. Food Fear Factor;Thurs, June 27 @ 6:30 p.m. Test your food limits by eating the unimaginable. For rising 6thto 12thgraders

Johnston Branch Library- Robots and Coding for Kids;Tuesday, June 18 @ 2:00 p.m. Explore coding and robotics with hands-on activities. Play and learn with little social robots that can read marker lines and colors as code. Registration is required. For rising 5k to 5thgraders, contact 803-275-5157 to register.Seriously Amazing Puppet Show; Tues, June 25 @ 2:00 p.m.

Favorite stories brought to life for rising 5k to 5thgraders.