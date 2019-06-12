William Albert “Billy” Burch, Jr. – Edgefield, SC

Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

William Albert “Billy” Burch, Jr., 74, husband of Pearl Kirkland Burch of Hwy 23 West, Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.

Mr. Burch, Jr. was born in Augusta, Ga. and was the son of the late William Albert, Sr. and Mary Blackstone Burch. He was the retired owner of Belvedere Amoco, and a Mason with Richmond Lodge #412 and Concordia Lodge #50.

Survivors include his wife; three children, William Albert “Billy” Burch, III, Melissa B. (Tim) Mayson, and Sean (Lynn) Burch; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren; two brothers, Randall and Jerome Burch.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.