UPDATE – Aiken County Man wanted for Murder in Custody

The Edgefield County Detention Center confirmed Friday afternoon, July 5 that Michael Tirrell Means, the man wanted in connection with a murder that occurred July 3 on Hwy 191 near Johnston, SC, is in custody. Details are still limited, but according to the ECDC, Means was booked into custody a little after 12:00 p.m., July 5. Means had been on the run since the July 3 murder of his wife, Monica Means.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office along with the SC Law Enforcement Division is investigating this crime. The Advertiser will continue to follow this ongoing case and report more information as it becomes available.

Aiken County Man Being Sought for Murder in Edgefield County

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday, July 3, that they have an arrest warrant for and are seeking Michael Tirrell Means, 37, of Aiken, SC. Means is wanted in connection with a murder that happened earlier on Wednesday. Information being released is limited at this time however a spokesperson with the ECSO who spoke with the Advertiser earlier Wednesday stated that around 1:30 a.m. on July 3 dispatch received a call of a woman who was shot on Hwy 191 approximately 4 miles south of Johnston. The deceased woman has been identified as 46 year old Monica Means, of Aiken. The ECSO confirmed that she had been shot. No further information on her injuries was being released until an autopsy that was being performed Wednesday is complete.

The suspect Means was last seen driving a silver Kia Soul with a SC license plate of NFX 912. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the ECSO at 637-5337.