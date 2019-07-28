Amey Robinson Hammond – Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

Amey Robinson Hammond, 72, wife of Glenn Hammond of Garrett Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home.

Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Peace Haven Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Hammond was born in Augusta, Ga, and was retired from Wachovia Bank.

Survivors include her husband, one son, Paul G., III (Christina) Hammond; one daughter, Lannette (Chris) Armstrong; four grandchildren; two sisters, Nettie Jones, and Janice Trotter; and four brothers, Jackie, Pete, Charlie, and Steve Robinson.

Memorials may be made to Republican Baptist Church, 610 Republican Rd., Clarks Hill

29821.

