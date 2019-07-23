David Gilchrist

David Thomas Gilchrist, 92, resident of Lakewood Drive, widower of Gladys Marion Willis Gilchrist, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Hospice House.

Born June 25, 1927, in Edgefield, he was a son of the late Tandy Burkhalter Gilchrist, Sr. and Lena Miller Gilchrist. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was a veteran of the US Merchant Marines/Coast Guard, having served 1945-1947. Mr. Gilchrist retired in 1992, from Greenwood Mills, Adams Plant.

A member of West Side Baptist Church, he was also a member of the Joy and Praise Sunday School Class, and was a member of the Greenwood Mills Quarter Century Club.

Surviving are two sons, Terry (Alice) Gilchrist and Richard (Julie) Gilchrist, all of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Nicholas Gilchrist of the home and Lisa Barr of Columbia.

He was the last member of his immediate family having been predeceased by seven siblings. He was also predeceased by his wife of 46 years, a daughter, Gail Hudgens and a grandson, Brian Hudgens.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 Noon Wednesday at West Side Baptist Church with Rev. Kyle Richter and Rev. Hal Lane officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Childress Buchanan, Chuck Moates, Robert Corley, Nicholas Gilchrist, Chad Kellum and Tim Warner.

Honorary escort will be members of the Joy and Praise Sunday School Class along with Mildred Chavis.

The family will be at the home of Terry and Alice Gilchrist, 203 Locksley Drive and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 Tuesday evening.

Memorials may be made to West Side Baptist Church Building Fund, 215 Bypass 225, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gilchrist family.