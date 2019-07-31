Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office Issues ALERT

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Wednesday, July 31, around 3:00 p.m. stating that they are looking for 2 black males in the area around Edgefield County Hospital.  One male is described as wearing a white shirt and black shorts.  He is said to possibly be suffering from a gunshot wound.  The second is believed to be wearing a camo jacket and is believed to possibly be armed. The severity of the threat posed by the pair is described as severe, and they are said to pose a significant threat to life and/or property.   Citizens are urged to call 911 immediately if the two are spotted.

