Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office Issues ALERT

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Wednesday, July 31, around 3:00 p.m. stating that they are looking for 2 black males in the area around Edgefield County Hospital. One male is described as wearing a white shirt and black shorts. He is said to possibly be suffering from a gunshot wound. The second is believed to be wearing a camo jacket and is believed to possibly be armed. The severity of the threat posed by the pair is described as severe, and they are said to pose a significant threat to life and/or property. Citizens are urged to call 911 immediately if the two are spotted.