JACKSON HARLING WINS IN PRESTIGIOUS JUNIOR TOURNAMENT HOSTED BY PINE RIDGE!

Pine Ridge Club was host to the prestigious Augusta Area Junior Golf Association (AAJGA) Tournament on June 10. This tournament was sponsored by USC Aiken Head Golf Coach Mike Carlisle and featured some of the best young golf talent playing the game of golf.

Local golf phenom and rising star Jackson Harling won in his age group by shooting an outstanding score of 71. Jackson is the reigning Junior Club Champion for Pine Ridge having won this championship last summer. He has a reputation of spending long hours on the practice tee perfecting his game which is obviously providing Jackson with the results he is looking for.

Jackson is a student at Strom Thurmond High School where is also enjoys a great reputation as an outstanding baseball player for the Rebels.

Jackson is the son of Jonathan and Mandy Harling and resides in Edgefield in Pine Ridge Estates. Pine Ridge congratulates Jackson and wishes him continued success in the future.