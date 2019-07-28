Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

James A. Eubanks

Edgefield, SC

James A. Eubanks, 97, husband of the late Beatrice Bryan Eubanks, of Red Hill Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on July 24, 2019 at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with burial in church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Mr. Eubanks was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late John and Lula Calliham Eubanks. He was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served 50 years as a deacon. James was a WWII veteran and received the purple heart and was a past commander of the American Legion Post #30. He retired from Milliken in Johnston, SC. The family would like to thank Palladium Hospice, Dr. Rainsford, and the special caregivers for their loving attention.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda (Jimmy) Seawright, Robin (Buddy) English, and Gail (Gary) Granchelli; one son, Russell (Teena)Eubanks; one sister, Essie Robertson; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren.

