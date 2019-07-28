Julius Samuel Turner, Sr. – Edgefield, SC

Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

Julius Samuel Turner, Sr., 81, husband of Jinelle Fields Turner of Meeting St. Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mr. Turner was born in Edgefield County, SC and was the son of the late Clarence H. and Winnie M. Shell Turner. He was a retired textile worker and a member of Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Brenda T. Jackson; three sisters, Charlotte Feagin, Dorothy Chrisco, and Rose Moore; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Julius S. Turner, Jr.

