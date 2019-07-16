Main Street Players Will Make You Laugh

Actors (L to R) Chris Clancy, Dustin Turner, Cynthia Mitchell, and playwright Kelly Harriswork to find a reasonable solution with an unreasonable HOA president portrayed by Deb Fryer (far right).

By Caroline Bland

The Edgefield County Historical Society and the Main Street Players proudly present An Evening of Laughter & Song on July 19, 20, and 21. The evening will begin with an original one act play “The Good, The Bad, and The HOA” which will bring lots of laugher as well as relatability to anyone who has ever been a member of a home owners association. This play was written by Kelly Welzenbach Harris who also wrote the wonderful play “The Loves of Lucy Pickens” which opened this past February to sold-out audiences. Kelly proves she is just as adept at writing comedy as historical drama and this show is not to be missed. The play stars many favorites of the Edgefield stage including Debbie Troutman Fryer, Chris Clancy Linda Clancy, Cynthia Mitchell, Kelly Harris, Dustin Turner, Sandy Crouch, and Susan Conley. And just maybe the age-old question of “why did the chicken cross the road” will be satisfactorily answered.

After a short intermission the night will continue with a wonderful cabaret featuring some of the Edgefield stage’s favorite singers. Featured performers will be Satin Robinson, Whitney McDonald, Jamie Johnson Turner, Cara Doolittle, and Jackalyn Herron. Prepare to be delighted by some of the most beloved songs from many eras of Broadway, rock and roll, gospel, and country. This will be a toe tapping night of crowd favorites — the eclectic mix of music has something for everyone.

Show dates are July 19 and 20 at 7:30 pm and July 21 at 3:00 pm at The Discovery Center located at 405 Main Street Edgefield. Tickets can be purchased by calling 803-637-2233. Don’t miss this fabulous weekend of entertainment!