Southern Eagles – Back-To-School Event

The Southern Eagles Motorcycle Club are sponsoring a Back-to-School Dinner Sale as well as a distribution of school supplies to be held at Langford’s Carwash, 602 Main St. Edgefield, on Saturday, August 3, from 10 a.m. -2:00 p.m.

Parent or guardian must accompany child to received school supplies which are limited.

Available for purchase will be chicken dinners, rib dinners, chicken sandwiches, rib sandwiches, water, cake and opportunity for an extra side.

Contact Cynthia Thomas (803) 430-8541 or Lillie Langford (803) 275-7434.