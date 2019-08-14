This weekend, thousands of people are expected to descend upon Edgefield County for the 14thannual Sandy Oaks Pro Rodeo. The International Pro Rodeo Association (IPRA) sponsored event will be held Aug 23-24 at Lazy J arena off Hwy 23 on the Westside of the county. Featured events include bareback bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and tie-down roping. World champion participants will once again compete in the event, and crowd favorite, Taylor Earnhardt Pitman, sister of Dale Earnhardt, Jr., is expected to make a return to the venue to compete in the barrel racing competition. Another crowd favorite, The Rawhide and Dusty Show, will be back this year to entertain.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the action will start at 8:00. Tickets are $12 in advance and $10 for those 60+. General admission at the gate is $15, $5 for children 6-11, and $13 for those 60+. Tickets can be purchased locally at Maxwell & Halford Drugs in Johnston, SRP in Edgefield, and Park Row Market No. 1 in Edgefield. For more information or directions to the arena, visit www.sandyoaksprorodeo.orgor call 803-480-0045.