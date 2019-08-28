Crime in Edgefield

ECSO Helps Man Suffering from Medical Condition

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office received a call Aug. 20 of a reckless driver on Augusta Road. According to the ECSO report on this incident, as a deputy was en route, dispatch advised that the driver had turned northward onto Hwy 23 and was traveling about 5 mph in the middle of the roadway. The driver was located by law enforcement on Hwy 23/Jeter Street where the vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road. Law enforcement attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver then began to drive the vehicle forward on Hwy 23. The vehicle eventually came to a stop about a half a mile down the road on the 1200 block of Jeter Street. The responding deputy then approached the vehicle and asked the driver to roll down his window, but the report states that the driver appeared confused. The driver did turn off the vehicle while it was still in drive but continued to appear confused and could not perform tasks requested of him by law enforcement. The responding deputy then noticed a medical bracelet on the driver’s wrist, and EMS was called to the scene. Along with being confused, the driver was also described as sweating during the incident. Multiple attempts by law enforcement were made to unlock the vehicle’s doors, but those attempts were unsuccessful. A decision was ultimately made to break the rear passenger window of the vehicle to gain entry to the driver. Once entry was gained, the driver was able to communicate that he was a diabetic and was unsure of where he was. EMS determined the driver was having a diabetic episode and transported him to a local hospital.

Five Burglaries in Three Days – Guns and Gaming Systems Stolen

Five burglaries were reported to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office in three days, Aug. 19-21, in which over $4,500 worth of guns as well as gaming systems, jewelry, and shoes were stolen. The first two reports were received Aug. 19 from residences on Padgett Road in Trenton and Columbia Road in Edgefield. In both of these instances, the ECSO report shows that it was children who discovered their homes had been broken into. In one, a brick was used to gain entry into the home by breaking glass on a front door, and in the other, the front door was described as being kicked in. From the Padgett Road home only a black Play Station 4 Pro and a four wheeler key were said to be stolen. From the Columbia Road home, two firearms, a Benelli 12 gauge shotgun and a Marlin 30-30 rifle, was stolen.

A black Taurus PT111 9mm pistol as well as white Xbox One with two white controllers, an Xbox controller charge station, a rose gold and silver Michael Kors watch, a pair of black and red size 11 Jordan shoes, a pair of gray and white size 10.5 Jordan shoes, a pair of blue, black, and white size 11 Nike Air Force One shoes, and approximately $100 in cash were reported stolen Aug. 20 from a home on the 500 block of Old Chappells Ferry Road in Johnston. A brick was again the tool used to gain entry into this home. Also on that day, a stainless steel Taurus .380 semi-automatic pistol with pink grips along with one magazine for that firearm was reported stolen from home on Parker Road. In that instance, the back door appeared to have been pried open to gain entry into the home.

On Aug. 21, the fifth reported burglary was received from a home on the 200 block of L R White Road in the McCormick section of Edgefield County. In this incident, not only was a camo colored Winchester 12 gauge shotgun and a Ruger 22 rifle that belonged to the homeowner stolen, but a Glock 22 Gen 4 .40 caliber pistol and a black Bushmaster AR-15 rifle belonging to the Edgefield City Police Department were also stolen. In this instance, thieves were able to gain entry into the home by pushing an a/c window unit in and climbing in through that window.

The ECSO is investigating these crimes and asks that anyone with information regarding these crimes call 637-5337.