On Saturday, August 10, the Edgefield Farmers Market will be hosting “Get Outdoors” market. There will be vendors and local businesses for shopping, local restaurants if you’re hungry, bounce houses, live music and the NWTF for your enjoyment! Come out and “Embrace the Outdoors” from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Market Director says: “We will see you there!”