By: Robert Scott

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser

This week’s reporting included news of not one but two mass shootings by men wielding military-style high capacity, rapid fire rifles. Three innocent people, two of whom were children, were killed in Gilroy, California, by a 19-year-old who bought his “AK-47-type” weapon legally in Nevada. And in El Paso, twenty people were killed in a Walmart by a 21-year old with a similar weapon; the details were not yet out when The Edgefield Advertiserwent to press.In past columns I have written of the need for our country to follow the lead of others not too different from our own – Australia and New Zealand come to mind – to ban private ownership of such weapons. I won’t repeat those arguments this week; they should be all too painfully obvious. Instead, let me share the words of a recent hymn written by Carolyn Winfrey Gillette. Its title is the same as the lead to this column.

If We Just Talk of Thoughts and Prayers

If we just talk of thoughts and prayers

And don’t live out a faith that dares,

And don’t take on the ways of death,

Our thoughts and prayers are fleeting breath.

If we just dream of what could be

And do not build community,

And do not seek to change our ways,

Our dreams of change are false displays.

If we just sing of doing good

And don’t walk through our neighborhood

To learn its hope, to ease its pain,

Our talk of good is simply vain.

God, may our prayers and dreams and songs

Lead to a faith that takes on wrongs –

That works for peace and justice, too.

Then will our prayers bring joy to you.