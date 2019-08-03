Lynda Derrick Duffie- Saluda,SC

Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Lynda Derrick Duffie, 65, wife of Charles Ray Duffie, of Bledsoe Trace, Saluda, SC entered into rest on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Duffie was born in Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Cleveland Derrick and Edith Daisy Riley. She was a retired caregiver, and a member of New Horizon Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Lisa Ferguson, and Suzanne Bussey; one sister, Joyce (Steve) Fitts; three brothers, Grady, Raymond, and Lester Derrick; nine grandchildren, Christian, Benjamin, Matthew, Daniel, Breanna, D.J., Robbie, Renee, and Amber. She was predeceased by one son, Gene Bouknight; and one brother, Randy Derrick.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexandra Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

