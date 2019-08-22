Padgett to Manage Blowfish

When the Lexington County Blowfish take the field next summer, they will be under new leadership. The Blowfish have hired Matt Padgett to be the new head coach of Lexington County’s home team. Matt is a Lexington native, playing at Lexington High School, graduating in 1995. He attended Clemson University, playing under head coach Jack Leggett and assistant coach Tim Corbin. Matt was selected in the fifth round of the Amateur Draft by the Florida Marlins in 1998. Matt is the son of Gett Padgett and Debbie Padgett and grandson of Mrs. Mae Padgett all natives of Trenton.