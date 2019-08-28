Pine Ridge Club 50th Anniversary

Golf Team Wins State Championship in its First Year

When Pine Ridge opened in 1969, there were very few who played golf on a regular basis. A concerted effort was made by the Board of Directors and golf pro Jack Hamilton to introduce people of all ages and both men and women to the game from the very beginning. In addition to private golf lessons offered by Jack Hamilton, he also taught golf in free clinics to both men and women. Many of our local citizens began to play in many of the golf tournaments held at Pine Ridge throughout the year.