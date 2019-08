AUGUSTA, GA – Roxanne Turner Corley entered into rest August 19, 2019, at Doctor’s Hospital, Augusta, GA. She was a native of Edgefield County, the daughter of the late Vivian Sprouse and the late Milledge Turner.

She is survived by one daughter, Andrea Zahner; one son Treavor Hatcher; brother Milledge Turner, Jr. and sister Cindi Cockrell; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Living Word Fellowship, Trenton, S.C.