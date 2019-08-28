Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

Teddy Ethan “Ted” Lynn Jr., 84, husband of the late Jurlene Abney Lynn, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in North Augusta following a long battle with cancer.

Funeral Services will be held at 7 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 PM before the service at the funeral Home. Burial will be in Lanett, Alabama.

Ted was born August 21, 1935, in Heflin, Alabama. He was a son of the late Teddy E. Lynn, Sr., and Allene Lynn. He was a proud graduate of Auburn University with a master’s degree in forestry. He served in the U.S. Army as an Armor Officer from 1957 to 1959. After moving to South Carolina in 1964, Ted worked at the International Paper Company in Georgetown and the National Wild Turkey Federation in Edgefield before going to work for the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office. He retired from the Sheriff’a Office as a Deputy Sheriff and remained a resident of Edgefield.

He was an avid outdoorsman and archer for most of his life and would freely give his time to teach anyone who wanted to shoot a bow.

Ted was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ Martin W. Gary Camp in Edgefield.

Surviving are two sons, Teddy E. Lynn III (Kelly), and William H. Lynn (Sarah), and a daughter Susan Nelson, all of Aiken; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Corey Allen Lynn.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.