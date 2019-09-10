2019 Edgefield Community Health Fair

Edgefield First Baptist, 212 Church Street

October 11th 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The Edgefield County Senior Citizens Council along with Self Regional Health Care, Hospice Care of South Carolina and the Edgefield County Chamber Commerce are sponsoring a community wide health fair at Edgefield First Baptist Church. Self-Regional’s mobile mammography unit will be there as well as the wellness van.

We are inviting all health care providers, pharmacies, estate planning attorneys, senior living facilities, and related service providers to reserve a booth. This is a great way to market your company to a specific target audience in the community you serve.

Our goal is to provide onsite testing and health education, connects the community with providers, and creates awareness. This event is open to anyone. Enclosed is the application form for you to review, select your participation level, and return.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Jim Dorn, Edgefield County Senior Citizens Council

Edgefield Community Health Fair Form

Company Name ___________________________________________________________

Billing Contact Name & Email _______________________________________________

_________________________________________________

Billing Contact Mailing Address _______________________________________________

________________________________________________

Booth Attendant Name & Email ________________________________________________

__________________________________________________

Booth Attendant Phone Number ________________________________________________

Sponsorship Choice (Please circle amount included)

Sponsorship

Name on Print Ads, Posters, Radio, & Newspaper $200.00

Booth Rental

10 x 10 Space, Table & Chair provided, Box lunch included $ 35.00

Tablecloths are required but not provided.

Payment is Due by Sept. 20th. Make checks payable to Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce, 416 Calhoun St., Johnston, SC 29832.

Credit Card payment is available with a $2.00 fee on Booth Rental and $8.00 Fee on Sponsorship.

________________________________________________

Company or Name on Card

_____________________________________________

C/C number

__________________ ___________________ __________________

Expiration CVV Zip Code