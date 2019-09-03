Alma Quarles Morgan – Johnson, SC

Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Alma Quarles Morgan, 91, wife of the late Preston Morgan, of Old Chappell Ferry Rd., Johnston, SC entered into rest Monday, September 2, 2019.

Graveside services will be 2 PM Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Rocky Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave.

Mrs. Morgan was born in Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Pierce and Hattie Harris Quarles. She was retired from Crest Manufacturing and a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Morgan was a woman of faith who shared her love of the Lord with everyone. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her words of wisdom and advice will forever live in the hearts of her family.

Survivors include four daughters, Rita (Tony) Callahan, Brenda (John) Hammond, Susan Conley, and Nancy (Buddy) DeLoach; one son, Brooks (Mary) Morgan; 12 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Edward Williams and a son, Joe Williams.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 632 Rocky Creek Rd., Johnston, SC 29832 or Edgefield County Senior Center, 15 Center Springs Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family will be at the home on Old Chappell Ferry Rd. on Saturday.

