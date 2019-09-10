Burton Center Annual Campaign

GREENWOOD–William “Bill” Stevens will serve as Chair of the Burton Center Foundation’s 2019/20 Annual Campaign. The campaign will kick off on September 12 and run through June 30, 2020.

Foundation Executive Director, Jeff May, commented, “As we seek private support from the generous citizens of Greenwood and surrounding areas, we are so pleased that Bill has agreed to serve as our Campaign Chair.”

Last year was a record year for the Annual Campaign, chaired by Philip Bell, which has allowed the Foundation to provide for the many needs of the individuals we serve.

“Gifts to the Burton Center Foundation help provide funding for the extra needs of the Burton Center individuals served in the six-county region that might otherwise go unmet. This is the best reason I can think of to give to the Foundation’s Annual Fund – because you really are making a difference in the lives of those who need it most!,” stated Linda Kidd, Chair of the Burton Center Foundation.

For more information about Burton Center, please see our website at www.burtoncenter.org or call 942-8900.

PHOTO CAPTION

Pictured: Linda Kidd – Chair of the Burton Center Foundation; Kaditia Sutton – Burton Center; Bill Stevens – Chair of the Foundation’s Annual Campaign; Michael Frontera – Burton Center and Laurie Cordell – Interim Executive Director of Burton Center.