Captain Chesley Wells Berry-Johnston, SC

Captain Chesley Wells Berry, 79 of Johnston, SC entered internal rest on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

A service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC. The Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at the funeral home.

Captain Berry was born in Augusta, Ga and was the son of the late Frank and Catherine Wells Berry. Captain Berry retired from US Airways. He was a member of the US Airways Soaring Eagles, Piedmont Airlines Silver Eagles, and a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. In December of 2010, he received the FAA’s most prestigious pilot recognition, The Wright Brothers “Master Pilot” Award; this is earned by having over 50 years of flying, with no violations and no accidents. He was a co-founder of the Aiken Hangar Quiet Birdmen (QB) and an active member of Tampa Bay’s QB Hangar. Captain Berry was also a member of several chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). He was a farmer with his father at Top of The Ridge Farms. He enjoyed being a US Coast Guard Captain, and for some years was an avid sailor having traveled the Caribbean in his catamaran. He was fond of being an active Sudan Shriner for over 40+ years in several lodges raising funds for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.

Survivors include two daughters, Dana Mathews (John Faulent) and Lisa (Neal) Smith. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Alec, Morgan, and Mitchell Mathews; Brandon and Kimberly Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 W. Faris. Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

