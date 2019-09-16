Council Recognizes Judge Brenda B. Carpenter

Edgefield County Council passed a resolution recognizing the accomplishments and works of Judge Brenda B. Carpenter during her 22 years of service to Edgefield County at their Sept. 3 meeting. Carpenter served as both Magistrate and Chief Magistrate during her tenure and retired from the bench Aug. 30. Carpenter is pictured with Council members Dean Campbell, Chairman Scott Cooper, Dr. Jackie Kennion, and Vice Chairman Albert Talbert.