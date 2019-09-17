Deer seasons opening up across the state

Deer season opens in Game Zone 1 on Oct. 1. If you don’t have your deer tags or need to purchase additional tags the time to act is now.

Lifetime and Senior/Gratis/Disability Licensees and youth hunters under the age of 16 must request the free base set of tags annually.

All hunters may purchase up to 4 individual antlerless tags ($5 each for residents, $10 each for nonresidents). Tags are valid on any day beginning Sept. 15 in Game Zones 2, 3, 4 and Oct. 1 in Game Zone 1 until the end of the deer hunting season. Hunters who purchase all 4 optional antlerless tags will receive 2 free bonus tags that are valid for antlerless deer on private land only in Game Zones 3 and 4 to help control deer damage to agriculture.

Additional antler restricted buck tags are also available for purchase.

Tags can be purchased or free tags can be requested in multiple ways:

Internet: http://dnr.sc.gov/purchase.html

Phone: 1-866-714-3611

In person: At SCDNR offices located in Charleston, Clemson, Florence, York and in West Columbia at the S.C. State Farmer’s Market

For more details and information related to tags go to: http://www.dnr.sc.gov/deertags/index.html

For specific questions or issues call SCDNR licensing at: 803-734-3833