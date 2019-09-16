Will Williams President & CEO

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Contact: Will Williams

803-641-3300

Economic Development Partnership Hires Avery as Marketing and Research Director

Aiken, SC –The Economic Development Partnership, serving Aiken, Edgefield, Saluda and McCormick Counties, is proud to announce the hiring of Kelci Avery as its Marketing and Research Director. Avery will be responsible for all aspects of the marketing and research platforms EDP manages for its Counties in attracting new capital investment and job creating opportunities in manufacturing.

Avery comes to EDP after two years as a Product Development Specialist at the South Carolina Department of Commerce. In her role there, she was responsible for the agency’s LocateSCplatform and growing its use by prospective companies and site selection consultants.

Prior to her role at SC Department of Commerce, Avery had summer internships at the Newberry County Economic Development Office, The SC Power Team and Central Electric Power Cooperative. Avery holds a BS in Commerce and Business Administration from The University of Alabama where she majored in Economics with a concentration on Applied Economics. She is also a graduate of The South Carolina Economic Development Institute.

Will Williams, EDP President and CEO, states “We are very excited to have Kelci as a part of our team. Her prior work experiences will greatly enhance our suite of services and her knowledge of economic development will benefit our region tremendously.”

The Economic Development Partnership is a public-private economic development organization that is celebrating its 35thyear of operations. Their mission is to assist Aiken, Edgefield, Saluda and McCormick Counties in diversifying the tax base and employment opportunities through the recruitment of new manufacturing businesses or assisting with expansions of existing manufacturers.