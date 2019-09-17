Thomas L. “Tom” Miller – Edgefield, SC

Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

Thomas L. “Tom” Miller, 88, husband of the late Juanita Murrell Miller of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM before the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Miller was born in Edgefield County and was a retired Greens Superintendent for Star Fort Golf Course in Ninety-Six, SC., a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include one son, Chuck Miller; two stepdaughters, Patricia Boatwright, and Carolyn Rhinehart; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Rocky Miller.

Memorials may be made to the Charity of One’s Choice.

