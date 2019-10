2019 Wardlaw Homecoming

Queen and Court Homecoming Queen Katy Neal Day is pictured with her father, David Day, and the homecoming court. Anna Grace Spurlock was named first runner-up. Natalie McNeill & Adam Smith were the little miss & mister homecoming escorts. The court pictured from left to right: Taylor Cockrell, Taylor Rodgers, Becca Whitlock, Homecoming Queen 2018, Davis Wash, 2019 Queen Katy Neal Day, David Day, Sidney Williams, Anna Grace Spurlock, Kay Wiley Kaltz, & Reagan Creasy. Front row: Natalie McNeill & Adam Smith.