“A Bloody Night in Bloody Edgefield”

Edgefield Square in 1898. This photo is a part of the historic photograph collection at the Tompkins Library.

Sponsors, Preservation Assoc. & UDC

Want to add a little haunted history to your Halloween this year? If so, come join the festivities on Saturday, October 26th, at the 2ndAnnual “A Night in Bloody Edgefield.” Join us at the Tompkins Library for a Reception and Lecture on 19th Century Mourning Rituals and then, take a Candlelight Stroll through Oakley Park and a Ghost Tour of Edgefield Courthouse Square.

The Reception and Lecture at the Tompkins Library (104 Courthouse Square) will begin at 6:00 p. m., where refreshments will be served and Ms. Kim Poovey will discuss 19th Century Mourning Rituals.

The Oakley Park Candlelight Stroll Tours and the Ghost Tours of Edgefield Courthouse Square will both be held at 7:00 p. m. and 8:00 p. m., with each tour lasting an hour.

On the Oakley Park Candlelight Stroll Tours, visitors will be allowed to walk the grounds and through the house. In addition, Edgefield Paranormal Research will be on hand to discuss their investigation techniques and collected evidence.

On the Ghost Tours of Edgefield Courthouse Square, Tonya Guy will regale attendees with stories from Edgefield’s bloody past. There will be tales of family feuds, unsettled spirits still seeking justice, murder and mayhem, and of course, Rebecca Cotton, Edgefield’s Devil in Petticoats.

A Night in Bloody Edgefield is sponsored by Edgefield Preservation Association and the United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter 1018, and all proceeds will be used to benefit the activities of these two non-profit organizations.

Tickets for the reception and both tours are $25.00 per adult (children under 12 are free) and are available for purchase at the Tompkins Library. Begin the evening at the Tompkins Library at 5:45 p. m. Transportation will be provided between the two sites. The event is limited to 60 people, so get your tickets today!!

For more information, please contact Tonya Guy at 803-637-4010.

