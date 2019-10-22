Creek High School Phase 3

New classroom wing coming to Fox Creek High School pictured above.

It all started with the writing of a charter. Mr. Josh Trahan, Principal of Fox Creek High School, reminded me of the rainy day in January of 2009 when Board Chairman Sherolyn Bishop shared her recollections of the long and arduous task that got its start in the living rooms of the Merriweather Community. That winter afternoon, when the first spades of dirt were turned, marked the first phase of construction of a new high school in the community. Principal Trahan points out that the student population at Fox Creek has grown to 700 since that landmark groundbreaking ceremony. Two phases of construction have been completed to meet the needs of the current student population. Expectations of increased student population associated with new housing going up in the Merriweather Community and a desire to expand the current course offerings find Mr. Trahan about to keep watch over the construction of Phase 3. Fox Creek High School Inc. is receiving over a $2.4 million loan to build 10 classrooms, one of which will serve as a lab at the Fox Creek High School located in Edgefield county. There will also be two administrative offices, and restrooms. When completed, the project will add 11,700 square feet on the northeast wing of the campus. This project is the third phase completed in partnership with USDA Rural Development and Fox Creek High School. As the principal and I visited the location of the new classroom wing he informed me that he was expecting construction to begin within six weeks.