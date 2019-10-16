Frances Catherine Berry – Greenville, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Frances Catherine Berry 95, of Greenville, SC wife of the late Francis Edward Berry entered into rest on October 9, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mercantile Funeral Home-Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC. Burial will be in Mt. of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at Mercantile Funeral Home-Johnston Chapel.

Mrs. Berry was a native of Ward, SC and was the daughter of the late Jefferson Thaddeus Berry and Fannie Christian Strom.

Survivors include two sons, Francis Colie (Shirley), Gene Strom (Caryn); one daughter, Cathy Jane (John) Crabtree; one daughter-in-law, Linda Berry; six grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Charles Edward Berry.

Memorials may be made to Northgate Baptist Church, 633 Summit Dr., Greenville, SC 29609.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.