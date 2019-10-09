Hettie Hazel Reynolds- Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Hettie Hazel Reynolds, 85, wife of the late John Thomas Reynolds of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

The family will receive friends at the home of Dusty Reynolds on Holmes St., Edgefield, SC on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM.

Mrs. Reynolds was born in Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Bland and Fannie Turner Hazel. She was a retired Textile Worker and was of the Methodist Faith.

Survivors include two sons, Tommy (Melody) Reynolds, and Tim (Jane) Reynolds; one daughter, Lisa (Junior) Grissett; nine grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.