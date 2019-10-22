Lewis Edmond Miller – Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

Lewis Edmond Miller, 75, of Miller Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest Thursday, October 17, 2019.

A Graveside service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Republican Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mr. Miller was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Preston Lanham and Lucile Mathis Miller. He was a retired Electrician and a member of Republican Baptist Church.

Survivors include one brother, Preston Lanham Miller, Jr.; one nephew, P.L. (Olyvia) Miller; one great nephew, Preston L. Miller, IV; and two great nieces, Mayson and Payton Miller.

Memorials may be made to the Republican Baptist Church, 610 Republican Rd., Clarks Hill, SC 29821.

