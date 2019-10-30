Linda Livingston Carter – Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

Linda Livingston Carter, 79, wife of Herschel Carter of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Mrs. Carter was born in Jesup, Ga and was the daughter of the late Daniel Carl and Marion Adele Brewer Livingston. She was an Apartment Manager for ATC Development Corp. and a member of Cornerstone Community Church.

Survivors include her husband, two daughters, Susan Potenstein, and Jolinda (Joe) Hammett; one son, John (Tammie) Woodward; nine grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren

