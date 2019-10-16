Edgefield County Clemson Extension is offering private pesticide license holders additional training to receive any credit hours needed to meet the requirement prior to December 31, 2019. If you are unsure of how many credit hours you have please visit the Department of Pesticide Regulations website (http://regfocus.clemson.edu/dpr/private.htm) or call the Edgefield County Extension office at (803) 637-3161. This is a reminder that 5 credit hours are required prior to December 31, 2019in order to remain eligible for license renewal. These will be the last classes offered in Edgefield County for the year. For questions or to register, call Sarah Scott, Edgefield County Horticulture Agent and Pesticide Coordinator at (803) 637-3161 ext. 113 or email at oswald@clemson.edu.

Pesticides in the Environment-1 credit hour, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 5:00 – 6:00 pm; Controlling Vegetation in your Forest-2 credit hours;, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 5:00 – 7:00 pm; November 14thProgram, 2 credit hours,TBD (call for details)