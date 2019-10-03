Rev. Steve Chrisco – Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Rev. Steve Chrisco, 75, husband of Jewell Proctor Chrisco of Rabbit Trail, Edgefield, SC entered into rest Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Edgefield Church of God, burial will be in Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC.

Rev. Chrisco was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Curtis and Clara Harris Chrisco. He was Pastor of Edgefield Church of God and retired from Tranter.

Survivors include his wife; five children, Henry S. (Sherry) Chrisco, Wanda (Gary) Smith, Sharon Fay, Karen (Mark) Jaggers, and Benjamin (Rhonda) Ricketson; two brothers, William (Dot) Chrisco and Hugh (Georgia) Chrisco; eight grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Betty M. Chrisco and a granddaughter, Laura Jean Chrisco.

Memorials may be made to the Edgefield Church of God, PO Box 86, Edgefield, SC 29824.

