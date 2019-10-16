Richland Creek Antique Fall Festival

November 1,2,3 in Saluda County

The 24thAnnual Fall Festival/Tractor/Engine Show and Pull will be at 542 Richland Creek Road, Ward S. C. in Saluda County. This location is off of Hwy. 178 between Saluda and Batesburg and off of Hwy. 39

between Saluda and Ridge Spring large signs will be posted for directions. The gates open at 8:00 AM each day.

There will be activities for the entire family with demonstrations of old farm machinery; exhibits; food vendors; antique tractor pulls with a fun tractor pull at 7:00 PM on Friday Night and a main event pull at 1:00 PM on Saturday, also a pedal tractor pull for children at 2:30 PM on Saturday.

The weekend highlight will be a visit to Richland Springs Baptist Church for the Old Fashion Day Service beginning at 10:00 AM on Sunday which will conclude the Sunday events. The church is located at 1895 Duncan Road.

Admission is $5.00 a day on Friday and Sunday and $10.00 a day on Saturday for adults; children under 12 years old are admitted free. RV hookups are available by reservation at $45.00 for the weekend for

water/electricity only.

THIS IS AN EDUCATIONAL/FAMILY EVENT AND NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OR OTHER CONTROL SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED!

For additional information see our web site: www.richlandcreekantiques.comOR call 864 445 2781/email jfberry@centurylink.net