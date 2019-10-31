Robert Harold Norris – Pawley’s Island

Robert H. Norris, III

Pawleys Island, S.C.

Robert (Bob) Norris

PAWLEYS ISLAND – Robert Harold Norris, III, 57, of Pawley’s Island, departed this life October 27, 2019, from complications of prostate cancer. Born on April 10, 1962 in Augusta, Georgia, he was the son of Sarah Bolton Norris and the late Robert Harold Norris, Jr.

He attended Wando High School in Mount Pleasant. Upon graduation he served in the United States Coast Guard, with stations in Alaska, Hawaii, new Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Following his service, Robert graduated from Francis Marion University with a degree in Political Science.

Moving from Edgefield to Pawleys Island in 2016, he was a professional photographer with his own firm, RHN3Photo.

Survivors include his beloved wife, the former Sydney Cromer Miller of Pawleys Island; mother, Sally Norris; sister, Isabelle Hand Norris; nephew, Harris Stone; and grandnephews, Harris and Thomas Stone, all of Mount Pleasant.

Service details will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belle W. Baruch Foundation, 22 Hobcaw Road, Georgetown, South Carolina 29440.

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.burroughtsfh.com