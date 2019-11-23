EDGEFIELD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

For Immediate Release

Contact:

Cpl. RB Harter 803-637-5337

On 11-21-19 there was an attempted home invasion on Cold Springs Rd. in Edgefield County. Photos of the suspects were recovered from a trail camera and are attached to this release. We are asking if anyone that lives in the area of Cold Springs Rd., Red Hill Rd. , or Key Rd. that has surveillance cameras please contact the Sheriff’s Office. Also if anyone recognizes the suspects or has any information on the case please contact Investigator Ireland at 803-637-5337 Thank you.

Cpl Harter